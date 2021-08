LOS ANGELES -- After playing on Sunday Night Baseball against the Mets, the Dodgers left New York at about 1:15 a.m. ET. They didn’t land in Los Angeles until 5 a.m. PT. To make things even trickier for the Dodgers, they had to be ready to play on Monday night against the Pirates. Because of the quick turnaround, it was a light day for the Dodgers. There was no on-field batting practice and most of the preparation was done inside the clubhouse in order to give the players some more time to rest.