Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Three things to look for this week as the red-hot Sounders hit the road

By Jayda Evans The Seattle Times
Yakima Herald Republic
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE — Don’t call Sunday’s match a breakthrough. Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer feels his team has shaken off the last of its recent doldrums since the calendar turned to August. It was just a second-half stoppage time goal against FC Dallas that clouded Seattle’s return to the form that had...

www.yakimaherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicolas Benezet
Person
Danny Leyva
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mls Cup#Playoff Games#Leagues Cup#Fc Dallas#The Columbus Crew#Tigres Uanl#Peruvian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLSsounderatheart.com

5 Things we liked in Sounders’ victory over Tigres

SEATTLE — Whatever one thinks of the Leagues Cup — glorified exhibition, shameless cash grab, corporate synergy run amok — there is a shiny trophy and a trip to Las Vegas on the line. And importantly for Seattle Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer, a chance for his side to test themselves against one of the historic Liga MX powers. Tigres, the five-time Liga MX champions and defending Concacaf Champions League title holders didn’t bring their “A” lineup to the match, but even their reduced side was filled with players who would start for MLS teams. And if a MLS decides not to put out a strong squad, well, things can get ugly.
MLSsounderatheart.com

Five things we want to see when the Sounders take on the Timbers

The Seattle Sounders are as healthy as they’ve been all year, with “just” three players listed as out and Nouhou upgraded to questionable. This gives Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer a virtually full choice of options when he preps for the Portland Timbers. Here’s what we’re hoping to see when...
MLSsounderatheart.com

Five things we liked in Sounders’ gritty win at Dallas

They can’t all be classics, but they count for three points all the same. As the Seattle Sounders prepared for their matchup against FC Dallas in heat of Texas, goalkeeper Spencer Richey — seemingly designated for midweek duties in the Lone Star State — said head coach Brian Schmetzer told the players it likely wasn’t going to be the prettiest match. Coming off of an emotional 6-2 road demolition of their hated rivals, there were a couple of things that portended a grind of a match. Inferno-like conditions aside, the Sounders were coming in with only two full days of rest and a 1,700-mile flight.
MLSsounderatheart.com

Five things we liked about Sounders’ capping a 9-point week in Columbus

It’s tough to imagine anyone overlooking the defending MLS Cup champions, but the Saturday afternoon matchup between Seattle Sounders and Columbus Crew featured two teams going in distinctly different directions. After two impressive road victories, the Sounders were looking to finish off easily the toughest stretch of the season with a third away result before what would be a well-deserved mini-break for the All-Star Game.
MLBchatsports.com

Braves hit the road for a three-game series against the Nationals

After a productive homestand that saw them close the gap in the NL East, the Atlanta Braves will head out on the road for a nine-game, ten-day journey that will take them to Washington, Miami and Baltimore. Up first is a three-game series against the Nationals, who have lost four straight and nine of their last ten overall.
MLSchatsports.com

Sounders at Portland Timbers: Three Questions

The season reboot for Seattle Sounders starts with a tough road trip to Portland to face the Timbers. This first match of the 2021 Cascadia Cup comes on nearly full rest, but then Seattle has a midweek and weekend match on an intense road trip prior to hosting the Reign-Sounders versus Portland doubleheader.
MLSsoundersfc.com

Three Sounders selected as frontrunners for 2021 MLS awards by pundits

At the halfway point of the 2021 MLS Regular Season, plenty of league pundits are bullish on members of the Seattle Sounders securing league-wide awards come the end of the campaign. Based on a poll of the MLSsoccer.com editorial staff, three Sounders emerged as favorites to take home the highest...
MLSE Pluribus Loonum

Three things: #MINvLA

We have, in the past few years, gotten to learn a bit about head coach Adrian Heath’s coaching philosophy. Believing above all else in will and effort, Heath often makes the conservative line-up choice, regardless of tactical formation. As he has said, he is hesitant to trust young players. In game, he has, as he has also said, a stronger feeling for momentum than substitutions. But most importantly after this game, he has continually insisted that the players pick the team, by which he means that he has little commitment to a preferred XI, giving a start to the players he believes to have earned it on the field in the previous game. There are, of course, many counterexamples to this. The prolonged captaincy of Francisco Calvo being the most obvious. But Brent Kallman getting the start on Saturday could be consistent with that philosophy - although with the tight run of games this week it could also have been a pre-emptive rotation of players - as could his continued preference for Hassani Dotson after Ján Greguš’ return from the Euro’s. Which is why the insistence on starting Adrien Hunou is so difficult to understand, especially in light of Juan Agudelo’s play. Patience, of course, is the immediate reply. MLS, it is argued, with the physical demands of traveling the distances required of playing in the US and Canada and the league’s physical style of play, is hard to settle into (although this weekend’s game and the level of play that Greg Vanney is getting from his new signings might ask us to question that logic). And, Robin Lod. A bit of evidence which tries to forget that Lod adjusted to the league quite quickly when he was moved to the right side of the field. It may have been a long adjustment period for Lod, but it was a tactical decision that made that adjustment possible.
UEFAtimbers.com

This Week in PTFC | The world comes to Portland + Timbers hit the road

The Women’s International Champions Cup comes to Portland this week with Thorns FC hosting the Houston Dash, Spain’s FC Barcelona Feminí and France’s Olympique Lyonnais. Portland takes on the Dash Wednesday, Aug. 18 at 8pm PT with Barcelona facing Lyon at 5:30pm PT. Tickets get you into both games for...
MLSbuffalonynews.net

D.C. United seek rare road win against red-hot Revs

Gustavo Bou and the New England Revolution aim to extend their seven-match unbeaten streak as they host D.C. United in a battle of Eastern Conference contenders Wednesday night in Foxborough, Mass. New England (13-3-4, 43 points) sits atop the Supporters' Shield standings following a 6-0-1 stretch. Bou scored his 12th...
MLSsoundersfc.com

Seattle Sounders climb in the Week 19 MLS Power Rankings

The Seattle Sounders are on the rise in the Week 19 MLS Power Rankings. Up until the past couple of weeks, a combination of injuries and absences had hampered the team’s rhythm. The momentum appears to have shifted in recent matches as the team nears full health, with the Rave Green have exploding for nine goals in their last two matches – a 3-0 win over Tigres UANL in Leagues Cup and 6-2 victory over the Portland Timbers.
MLSsounderatheart.com

Sounders at Columbus Crew: Three Questions

There is no looking backwards, only forwards. Saturday’s match isn’t about revenge. It isn’t about MLS Cup 2020. It’s not about Jordan Morris, Joevin Jones, Gustav Svensson, or Kelvin Leerdam. It’s not about Aidan Morris, Gyasi Zardes, Luis Diaz, Hector Jiménez, or Fatai Alashe. That narrative will be popular on FOX (2:30 p.m. PT).
MLSchatsports.com

Postgame Pontifications: Nine-point road trip showcases Sounders’ depth

When the 2021 schedule was first released, one stretch stood out. The Seattle Sounders were to embark on a three-game road trip in mid-August that would feature games against their biggest rival, a stadium in which they hadn’t won in six years and the defending MLS Cup champions. That they were to do this over just seven days — something they’d never done, including home games or not — only promised to make it even more difficult.
MLSLos Angeles Daily News

LAFC’s Carlos Vela out of MLS Skills Challenge and All-Star Game

Los Angeles Football Club captain Carlos Vela will not play during Major League All-Star Game festivities on Tuesday and Wednesday at Banc of California Stadium. Vela, 32, aggravated a strain of his right quadriceps muscle within the first 15 minutes of LAFC’s 2-1 loss in Vancouver on Saturday. The injury...
MLSintermiamicf.com

Leandro González Pirez and Rodolfo Pizarro Named to MLS Team of the Week

Leandro González Pirez and Rodolfo Pizarro have been named as starters in the MLS Team of the Week presented by Audi for Week 21 of the 2021 season. The Argentine defender earned the distinction after assisting two goals in the 3-1 win over Toronto FC on Saturday, Aug. 21, while the Mexican midfielder earned team of the week honors due to his stellar performance in the match, netting a brace to lead Inter Miami to victory.
MLSABC30 Fresno

MLS-Liga MX All-Star game to miss Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez, Carlos Vela

LA Galaxy star Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez and LAFC playmaker Carlos Vela have been ruled out for Wednesday's MLS-Liga MX All-Star Game. The two Mexico stars were the headliners of 28-man roster selected to represent MLS, but injuries will keep them out of the match set at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.
MLSbigdsoccer.com

What we learned in FC Dallas’ 2-2 draw with the Houston Dynamo

The second round of the Texas Derby in 2021 went fairly similar to the first round. Both FC Dallas and the Houston Dynamo looked for a win and in the end, it was a rather lackluster draw for both of them. Now that the dust has settled a bit on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy