The Philadelphia Phillies are their own worst enemy yet again, as they dropped the series opener to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night. The DBacks are a team the Phillies absolutely should be destroying, but they’d rather destroy themselves instead. They’re now 2-5 since their eight-game win streak. The only good news is that the New York Mets also cannot stop losing, and have dropped under .500 for the first time since early May.