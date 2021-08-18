Solid Pitching Not Enough For Rangers In A 3-1 Loss

Tyler Anderson allowed one run on three hits in six innings to earn his first win with Seattle as the Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 3-1 on Tuesday. Anderson (6-8) was acquired from the Pittsburgh Pirates on July 28. He had no-decisions in his first four starts for the Mariners, who have won five of their last six games. He struck out four, walked none and retired his final 12 batters after giving up a third-inning home run to No. 9 batter Andy Ibanez.