Ardell Allen
Deacon Ardell Allen, 81 of Little Rock passed August 11, 2021. He was preceded in death by wife, Melvin Jean Allen; children, Vivian Sullivan and Kenneth Allen. Loving memories left to children, Larry Houston, Ardell (Catoya) Allen III, Deborah (George) Drayton, Glenda (Gregory) Matthews, and Tammy (Todd) Washington; sisters, Arbra Ackee and Diane Taylor. Visitation August 20, 2021, 6-7 p.m. Homegoing celebration August 21, 2021, 12 p.m. Both held at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church #4 5100 Frazier Pike Little Rock. Superior Funeral Services 5017 E. Broadway North Little Rock (501) 945-9922. Online guestbook www.superiorfuneralservices.com. Trudean Long Brown "Providing Services Your Family Deserves."www.arkansasonline.com
