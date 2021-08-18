Carolyn Mangum Sledge, age 71, of Little Rock, Ark., passed away on August 14, 2021. She was born June 5, 1950, in Dumas, Ark., to the late L.B. Mangum and Thelma Ferguson Mangum. Carolyn graduated from McGehee High School and University of Arkansas Monticello with a degree in psychology. She was a social worker for the State of Arkansas for many years. She also owned and operated Finer Things Antiques Store in Monticello. Carolyn enjoyed buying and selling antiques and decorating. Her children say she was a wonderful cook. Carolyn loved her family, especially her grandchildren who called her Bella.