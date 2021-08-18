T-storms & warm temperatures once again for Wednesday – Nick
Good Tuesday evening, everyone. Another middle August day is in the books and Mother Nature made sure that we stayed quite warm across the region. On top of that, we had another day with scattered showers and t-storms across the area. While the average amount of rain today settled near 0.2″ across the area, some spots didn’t see a drop of rain while others saw moderate to heavy downpours bring totals from 0.5″ to almost 2″ just for today.www.koamnewsnow.com
