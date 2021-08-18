Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Joplin, MO

T-storms & warm temperatures once again for Wednesday – Nick

koamnewsnow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood Tuesday evening, everyone. Another middle August day is in the books and Mother Nature made sure that we stayed quite warm across the region. On top of that, we had another day with scattered showers and t-storms across the area. While the average amount of rain today settled near 0.2″ across the area, some spots didn’t see a drop of rain while others saw moderate to heavy downpours bring totals from 0.5″ to almost 2″ just for today.

www.koamnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Joplin, MO
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Appalachian Mountains#Severe Weather#Joplin Regional
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Ohio StatePosted by
Only In Ohio

Get Ready To Bundle Up, The Farmers’ Almanac Is Predicting Below Average Temperatures This Winter In Ohio

There’s no sugar coating it: winter in Ohio can be brutal. Frigid winds, precipitation, and less daylight mean that the months can seem to drag on forever. And truth be told, this upcoming winter won’t be any different. According to the Farmers’ Almanac Extended Winter Forecast, Ohio will be experiencing below-average temperatures this winter. But […] The post Get Ready To Bundle Up, The Farmers’ Almanac Is Predicting Below Average Temperatures This Winter In Ohio appeared first on Only In Your State.
Detroit, MIfox2detroit.com

Tens of thousands without power again after Wednesday storms roll through

DETROIT - It's been a summer to forget some tens of thousands of Metro Detroit residents who have seen their lights flicker and their refrigerators turn off periodically over the past few months. The severe weather that's plagued the region swept through again Wednesday morning, knocking power out for more...
Mahoning County, OHWFMJ.com

Storms ravage Valley Wednesday

The Mahoning Valley was hit with severe weather Wednesday afternoon with cities such as Warren Austintown and Howland hit with excessive rain and floods. 21 News has received many photos submitted by viewers of severe weather in the area. Anyone experiencing severe weather in the Mahoning Valley can submit their...
Chicago, ILWGNtv.com

Severe weather possible Wednesday night after earlier warnings

CHICAGO — Severe weather threats remain possible Wednesday night after a Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued. The threat remains likely south of I-80 Wednesday night after a series of pop-up storms produced a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Cook and DuPage counties which expired at 6:15 p.m. A Heat Advisory is...
Calhoun County, MIwtvbam.com

Power out at Marble Lake once again after overnight storms

QUINCY, MI (WTVB) – Another series of storms rumbled through lower Michigan late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning which led to nearly 62,000 Consumers Energy customers losing their power. Mount Pleasant, Midland and Saginaw were the hardest hit areas but there were outages reported in Branch and Calhoun Counties.
Boise, IDKIVI-TV

Smoke and temperatures both increase Wednesday

The warmest and smokiest day of the workweek is coming our way Wednesday, as temperatures and surface smoke both increase ahead of an approaching cool front. Highs for the Treasure Valley today will hit the mid-80s with mostly sunny skies beyond the haze. The cool front sweeps through late in the day, possibly triggering a couple of isolated thunderstorms in eastern Elmore and Valley Counties, but for the majority of us, this is a dry front with no precipitation.
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC Chicago

Scattered Showers, Storms Possible Again Wednesday Amid Heat Advisory

After an evening of storms that down trees and caused power outages in several Chicago suburbs, another round of showers and storms is possible Wednesday. Isolated to scattered showers and storms, some of which could bring severe conditions, are expected during the late afternoon and evening hours, though there remains uncertainty surrounding if and when they would develop. Should any such storms reach the Chicago area, a few may produce gusty winds of up to 60 mph and heavy rain, though the risk of severe conditions remains lower for most.
Joplin, MOkoamnewsnow.com

Summer heat & humidity locked in for the next few days – Nick

Good Tuesday evening, everyone. It was yet another day where it may have looked nice to be out and about under mostly sunny skies. However, the heat and humidity held firm once again for today. It’s been holding steady since we wrapped up the weekend and started the new work week out. After seeing highs top out around 95° on Monday, our Tuesday started very mild in the middle 70s before we went back to 94° during the afternoon.
Environmentwbtw.com

Watch for Wednesday afternoon storms

A good Wednesday morning to you my friends! After we remain mostly dry this morning, showers will continue to develop over the ocean and push inland through the early afternoon hours. This moisture will continue throughout the day, with scattered showers and thunderstorms. It will be hot and humid overall again, with temperatures in the 80s to near 90. Heat index values will stay close to 100 degrees.

Comments / 0

Community Policy