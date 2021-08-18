Richard Riley Scifres, age 72, died on August 7,2021, in Little Rock. He was born in Little Rock, on September 27,1948. He was a graduate of Ouachita Baptist University and worked for several years in outside sales. For the last 20 years he enjoyed sharing his love for the Lord and for music, teaching guitar at Baptist Prep. Richard spent much of his time volunteering at First Baptist Church where he was devotedly involved in choir, orchestra, vacation Bible School, the Family Life Center, the Living Christmas Tree, and many small group studies. Giving back was important to Richard, so he arranged music and presented programs alongside Debbie Tucker and Curtis Arnold at local retirement communities and nursing homes. Sharing his faith through music was his greatest joy.