Betty Jo (Goad) Brown, 95, an 87 year resident of North Little Rock, and an 8 year resident of Cabot, passed in the Arms of Jesus on August 12, 2021. She was born to Joseph Henry and Lottie Mae (Bennett) Goad on January 19, 1926. She married Graydon Brown on February 27, 1945, and they celebrated 68 years of marriage before his passing in 2013. She is survived by her sons, Paul (Pattie) Brown of Cabot, Don (Dell) Brown of Sherwood, Joe (Becky) Brown of Flower Mound, Texas; grandchildren, Paul, Mikala, Lisa, David, Whitney, Sami and their collective spouses; and 13 great-grandchildren.