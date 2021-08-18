Cancel
Rogers, AR

Kathey Ann Rhoads

Arkansas Online
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKathey Ann Rhoads, age 63, of Rogers, Ark., after a nine-year battle with breast cancer, went to be home with her Savior on August 15, 2021. She was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on May 5, 1958, to Billy R. Starnes and Stella Flanagan Starnes. When she was eight years old, her family moved to Hindsville, Arkansas. She was raised on a beef cattle and laying hen farm, where she learned the value of hard work. She attended Hindsville School until it merged with Huntsville School. Kathey graduated from Huntsville High School in 1976.

