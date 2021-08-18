Gretchen Baerg Gearhart, 88, passed away peacefully on August 5, 2021, in La Grange, Illinois. A native of Fayetteville, Ark., Gretchen attended Washington Elementary School and Fayetteville High School. A pianist and lover of classical music, she studied at the Cleveland Institute of Music. She graduated Phi Beta Kappa with a BA in history from the University of Arkansas in 1983. While raising her five children, Gretchen taught piano and was the organist at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church in Stamford, Connecticut. After moving back to Fayetteville, she worked at the University of Arkansas Department of History and was assistant editor of the Arkansas Historical Quarterly. In addition, she served as a board member of the Washington County Historical Society (WCHS) and editor of their publication Flashback. In 2016, WCHS honored Gretchen as a Distinguished Citizen of Fayetteville. The award also acknowledged her efforts in writing the history of both St. Joseph's Catholic Church and the Friends of the Fayetteville Library. She volunteered for many years at Cooperative Emergency Outreach. Following in her mother's footsteps, Gretchen was a long-time member of the Modern Literature Club where she cherished stimulating conversations and deep friendships. She will always be loved and remembered by her family and friends for her kindness, warm heart, intelligence, faith, and grace.