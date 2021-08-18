Cancel
Blytheville, AR

John Berton Mayes

Arkansas Online
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Berton Mayes, 79, of Blytheville, passed away Friday, August 13, 2021, at St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro. Born in Palestine, Ark., to John and Ruth Collier Mayes, he graduated from Blytheville High School in 1959. After graduation he received his bachelors of Business Administration and Marketing from the University of Arkansas in 1963. John then completed Judge Advocate General's School in 1967 from Charlottesville, Va., and received his Juris Doctor Degree in 1969 from the University of Arkansas School of Law. John was a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity, the First Baptist Church and was a Paul Harris Fellow of Rotary International. He was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal by the United States Armed Forces for his outstanding service from 1967-1971. He practiced law from 1967-2021 in both JAG and private practice. He served as city attorney for Lepanto, Leachville and Manila, and was the Gosnell School District attorney. He also served as the Blytheville Airport commissioner and Civil Service Commissioner.

