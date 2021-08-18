James Joseph Kerwin, age 81, passed away on Friday, August 13, in Rogers, Arkansas. Born in Newark, N.J., on March 23, 1940, to a full-blooded Irish-Catholic couple, James and Margaret Kerwin. Jim was the second oldest of six siblings. Jim's competitive nature and love of basketball turned him into an all-state, highly-recruited basketball player and one of the greatest athletes ever from the Jersey Shore. Jim played college basketball at Tulane University where he was a two-time All-American in 1962 and 63 and still holds the career scoring average record for Tulane at just over 22 points per game in three seasons.