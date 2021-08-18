Cancel
Pottsville, AR

Lois Hazel Jones

Arkansas Online
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLois Hazel Jones, 100, passed away on August 15, 2021. She was born November 16, 1920, in Pottsville, Ark., to the late Robert Ollen and Molly Pearl (Holliway) Staggs. In addition to her parents, Lois was welcomed into Heaven by her husband, Earmon Claude Jones; children, Billy Carl Jones, Jimmy Don Jones, and Norma Jean Jones Owens; and siblings, James Lorell Staggs, John Brown Staggs, Thelma Staggs, Orpalee Spurlock, Ruth Hattie Allison, Essie Pauline Myers, Grace Virginia Gribble, and Carrie Helen Coulter.

