Little Rock, AR

Charlotte Ann Hickey

Arkansas Online
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharlotte Ann Hickey, of Springdale, Ark., formerly of Little Rock, Arkansas, passed from this life, Thursday, August 12, 2021, in Springdale, Arkansas. Charlotte was born December 18, 1931, in Little Rock, Arkansas, to Stanley Erwin and Mildred (Lee) Erwin. She was 89 years old. Charlotte was a longtime member of Crystal Hill Baptist Church in Little Rock, Arkansas. She was an avid Razorback sports fan. She was a kind and loving person who enjoyed seeing her family and spending time with them.

