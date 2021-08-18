Death toll from Haiti's weekend earthquake rises to 1,941

Podcast featuring Glynn Cosker, Managing Editor, Edge and. Dr. Chris Reynolds, Dean, Vice President of Academic Outreach and Program Development, American Military University. In August 2021, a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit Haiti causing massive and widespread destruction. Shortly after the earthquake struck, a tropical depression swept through the country causing further devastation and impeding rescue and recovery efforts. In this episode, Glynn Cosker talks to AMU’s Dr. Chris Reynolds about his experience responding directly to the 2010 earthquake and his perspective on the challenges Haiti faces. Learn how limited infrastructure, rampant governmental corruption including a recent coup and the assassination of Haiti’s president, along with criminal violence have all contributed to Haiti’s inability to prepare or respond to disasters and its reliance on foreign aid.