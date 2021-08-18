Cancel
Environment

Death toll from Haiti's weekend earthquake rises to 1,941

Hammond Daily Star
 8 days ago

LES CAYES, Haiti (AP) — Haitian officials raised the death toll from a deadly weekend earthquake by more than 500 on Tuesday after Tropical Storm Grace forced a temporary halt to search and rescue efforts, a delay that fed growing anger and frustration among thousands who were left homeless. Grace...

www.hammondstar.com

EnvironmentHarvard Medical School

Earthquake Aftermath

The ticking clock of emergency care, and what it can mean for patients’ lives, is on the mind of every clinician caring for survivors of the 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck Haiti on Aug. 14. The earthquake was followed two days later by Tropical Storm Grace. One week after the...
EnvironmentPosted by
In Homeland Security

Haiti Earthquake Brings Devastation and Little Hope for Future Preparation

Podcast featuring Glynn Cosker, Managing Editor, Edge and. Dr. Chris Reynolds, Dean, Vice President of Academic Outreach and Program Development, American Military University. In August 2021, a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit Haiti causing massive and widespread destruction. Shortly after the earthquake struck, a tropical depression swept through the country causing further devastation and impeding rescue and recovery efforts. In this episode, Glynn Cosker talks to AMU’s Dr. Chris Reynolds about his experience responding directly to the 2010 earthquake and his perspective on the challenges Haiti faces. Learn how limited infrastructure, rampant governmental corruption including a recent coup and the assassination of Haiti’s president, along with criminal violence have all contributed to Haiti’s inability to prepare or respond to disasters and its reliance on foreign aid.

