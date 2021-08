MILWAUKEE -- Kolten Wong saw an opening and he took it, stealing a run and giving the Brewers a jolt of energy in Saturday’s 9-6 win over the Nationals. In one of the Brewers’ best instances of heads-up baserunning all season, Wong managed to score from third base on a foul popup in front of the Brewers’ dugout. The Nationals challenged a close play at the plate and lost, and the Brewers proceeded to make it a three-run fifth inning that brought the American Family Field crowd to life.