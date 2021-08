“He’s insanely good,” one source told me. That’s a huge statement and having gotten my hands on some clips from Dart in fall camp, I can vouch for his very unique skill set. On one play I saw, Dart avoided an edge rush from an end, stepped up in a cloudy pocket, and threw a 32 yard side-arm dime off his back foot. He’s had some moments where he looks like a freshman as well. He’s also competing with highly touted 2021 QB Miller Moss, who has looked good early as well. Could we have a Kelly Bryant and Trevor Lawrence situation brewing in Southern Cal at some point this season? Unlikely for now, but if Slovis starts off slow it’s possible. Time will tell but Dart is the truth and looks like the future at USC.