STYX graces the cover of issue 27 of Rock Candy magazine in a 16-page extravaganza featuring interviews with all six members of the legendary band. And guitarist and vocalist Tommy Shaw doesn't pull any punches when addressing the thorny issue of the lack of recognition the multi-million selling band has received from the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. Despite being one of the most commercially successful acts of the '70s and '80s, thanks to hits such as "Come Sail Away", "Babe" and "The Best Of Times", STYX remains unheralded by the Cleveland institution.