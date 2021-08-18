Breaking: RBNZ keeps OCR unchanged at 0.25%, NZD/USD slumps

NZD Jumps on Hawkish RBNZ, Covid Spread Remains a Risk. NZD: After seeing a sharp reversal in yesterday’s session with market participants buying the dip in NZD, the currency is once again heading higher and currently outperforming the rest of the G10 complex with RBNZ officials reiterating that rate hikes are coming. The latest hawkish commentary came from the Assistant Governor who stated that last week, the Bank had considered a 50bps rate hike adding that they decided to hold rates due to the communication challenge and not the economic risks. That being said, while money markets are 50/50 as to whether the RBNZ hikes are its October meeting, this will largely depend on the Covid backdrop, in which a situation similar to Australia may well force the RBNZ to refrain from raising rates.