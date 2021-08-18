Cancel
Breaking: RBNZ keeps OCR unchanged at 0.25%, NZD/USD slumps

By FXStreet Team
FXStreet.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) board members decided to maintain the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at a record low of 0.25% in August, as against market expectations of a 25bps hike. Additional takeaways. To keep the OCR unchanged at this meeting given the heightened uncertainty with the country...

