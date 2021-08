According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, the number of Covid-19 cases continues to grow among children in the United States. Last week, more than 121,000 child Covid-19 cases were reported in the U.S. which is more than 14 times the number of child cases reported in the week ending June 24th. Cases among children represented 18% of the U.S. total last week against 14.4% over the whole pandemic. Health experts are warning that this is just the beginning as schools across the nation begin to open for the upcoming year.