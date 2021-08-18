Jamie Vaught: Annual game-by-game forecast for UK Football; Cats primed for successful 2021 campaign

If you are a member of the Big Blue Nation, I’m sure you’re real excited about the upcoming college football campaign. We do know Kentucky has gotten more respect over the years under coach Mark Stoops, who is now entering his ninth season in Lexington. But how good are the 2021 Cats, who have several preseason All-SEC standouts? How will the more talented and deeper Wildcats fare with the new starting quarterback by the name of Will Levis, a transfer from Penn State?