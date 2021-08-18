Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road unveil new cookie just in time for 2022 cookie season

The increase in violent crime across our nation and Kentucky’s cities should not surprise us. The Kentucky legislature the last several years has set the table for it. House Bill 463 reduced penalties for drug offenders. There is so-called “juvenile justice reform” to severely restrict judges from using juvenile detention in the state. Violent juvenile crime has exploded in our cities. Police in Louisville tell lawmakers that no consequences for crime are a big problem in the city. Now there are proposals by the Kentucky Smart on Crime Coalition and some justices on our Kentucky Supreme Court to eliminate cash bail.