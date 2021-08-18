Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road unveil new cookie just in time for 2022 cookie season
Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road (GSKWR) is gearing up for the 2022 cookie season by adding a brand-new cookie, Adventurefuls, to their cookie lineup. Adventurefuls are indulgent brownie-inspired cookies with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt. GSKWR and councils across the United States will offer Adventurefuls™ alongside favorites, like Thin Mints and Caramel deLites.www.nkytribune.com
Comments / 0