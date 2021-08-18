Grange Fair Set For Saturday
The Cheshire Grange Community Fair will be held on Saturday, Aug. 21, at the Grange Hall on Wallingford Road from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The fair is currently accepting exhibits for needlework and sewing; baking and canning; arts, crafts and collections; photography; flowers; fruits and vegetables; and a youth department. The very popular ladies rolling pin contest is scheduled at 3:30 p.m. and the men’s rubber mallet throw will take place at 4 p.m.www.cheshireherald.com
Comments / 0