Unalaska Boosts COVID Risk Level To 'High' After Potential Spread At Weekend Festivals

Although the number of active COVID-19 cases was down by 10 since Thursday’s semi-weekly report, the Sheboygan County Division of Public Health still added another 53 confirmed cases since then, putting the total case count during the pandemic at 14,352. The 63 recoveries were enough to offset new cases, putting the active count at 245, similar to early February. And while 8 patients are now being treated in area hospitals, that doesn’t reflect the fact that a total of 12 persons had to be admitted since Thursday, and discharges held that number down. No deaths due to COVID have been added since July 28th, and the toll remains at 154.