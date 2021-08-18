Unalaska Boosts COVID Risk Level To 'High' After Potential Spread At Weekend Festivals
The City of Unalaska confirmed what it called a "widespread community exposure" of COVID-19, after identifying two new community acquired cases of the virus Tuesday. In a prepared statement and interviews, city officials said wastewater testing had recently shown an uptick in COVID-19 positivity. They also said they're on guard after two major public festivals last weekend brought residents together in close quarters.www.kucb.org
