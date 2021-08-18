Cancel
EDITORIAL: State’s population growth challenges rural regions

 8 days ago

Now that the decennial census is concluded, demographers and legislators will dive into the data and begin adjusting expectations for public services and legislative districts to match the new population distribution. The winners, unquestionably, are the state’s metropolitan communities, all located in the piedmont region of the state. The losers in this distribution will be rural areas including the eastern and western regions of the state, as the subsequent political clout of the larger metro markets become more apparent in the N.C. Legislature.

