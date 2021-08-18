Goodbye, old friend

If you've already added the best Squishmallows of 2021 to your squish squad, we have a few more you might want to add . . . in the form of neck pillows. That's right, Squishmallows neck pillows are a thing, and people are spotting them at stores and sharing pics on their socials. The pillows, which aren't currently available on the Squishmallows website, come in an array of cuddly, hard-to-resist styles, from Luther the Shark to Brock the Bulldog, Melani the Fox to Esmerelda the Unicorn. Rest your head on one of these soft plushes the next time you watch TV or go on a road trip, or better yet, pick one up for someone who deserves a cuddly friend.