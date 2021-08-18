Tuscaloosa, Alabama Mom Finds Daughter’s Filthy Sneakers After 3 Days of School
Growing up, did you have a pair of sneakers that were only to be worn at school? What happened if you got them too dirty?. I specifically remember getting yelled at when I was a kid for getting my school shoes too dirty during the school year. It was one of the scariest times of my childhood. The look in my mother's eyes was something I'll never forget. As a parent, I now know what that look meant.wtug.com
