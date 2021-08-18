Catherine Amato
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Catherine Amato will be at 2 p.m. Monday, August 30, at the Church of St. Gabriel the Archangel – St. Joseph Campus 1300 Mainstreet, Hopkins, MN. Family will receive friends 30 minutes before Mass at the church. Cathy will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at Resurrection Cemetery in Shorewood. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Park and Trails Councils of MN. Arrangements with Gearty-Delmore Funeral Chapel of St. Louis Park, MN (952-926-1615).www.marshallindependent.com
