Marshall, MN

If you haven’t watched Jeopardy lately, you might enjoy watching current champion Matt Amodio

Marshall Independent
 8 days ago

For many years I have driven out from Marshall in almost every direction. Many times it has been a trip to Minneapolis for the Minnesota Orchestra or the Guthrie Theater. Trips in the other direction to Sioux Falls have been more related to shopping and for health issues at medical facilities there. Heading north to Willmar and other towns to see relatives or for special dinners or occasions. South on U.S. 59 to Garvin Park and visiting friends has also been in the works — loved to pick wild raspberries in the southern part of Lyon County along the river banks.

