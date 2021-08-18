Letters urged district to support all learners

Direct support professionals provide critically important care to people with disabilities. They assist with medication administration, daily hygiene, meal preparation, emotional support, among other tasks to help people with disabilities live normal and happy lives. Despite how essential the work is, many direct support professionals are making starvation wages and struggle to make ends meet at home. Research shows half of direct support professionals rely on government benefits such as food, housing and medical assistance. The state has neglected to provide proper funding to this field and now agencies are unable to pay their staff a living wage.
