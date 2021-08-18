Cancel
Patrick County, VA

Flood Advisory issued for Patrick by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-18 01:01:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 01:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Patrick The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a * Flood Advisory for Henry County in south central Virginia The City of Martinsville in south central Virginia Floyd County in southwestern Virginia Giles County in southwestern Virginia Montgomery County in southwestern Virginia Patrick County in southwestern Virginia Pulaski County in southwestern Virginia The City of Radford in southwestern Virginia Franklin County in west central Virginia Roanoke County in west central Virginia The City of Roanoke in west central Virginia The City of Salem in west central Virginia * Until 600 AM EDT. * At 1215 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain, that will move through the area between Midnight and 3:00 AM. Minor flooding is expected to occur across the advisory area. * Poor drainage flooding and street flooding within urban areas. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Roanoke... Blacksburg Salem... Christiansburg Radford... Martinsville Pulaski Between 1 and 3 inches of rain is expected to fall between now and 3:00 AM. This will result in flooding of poor drainage areas in addition to washing debris onto area highways from roadside ditches.

