Rain delays Ashleigh Barty's Western & Southern opener

By Field Level Media
northwestgeorgianews.com
 7 days ago

A rain-filled day caused major delays Tuesday at the Western & Southern Open in Mason, Ohio, pushing back top-seeded Ashleigh Barty's opening-round match until Wednesday. Barty, a 25-year-old Australian who received a first-round bye, is set to oppose the United Kingdom's Heather Watson. The match will be the first for Barty since she lost her opening match at the Tokyo Olympics to Spain's Sara Sorribes Toro.

