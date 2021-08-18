Versatile Trail-Ready Runners

SEELEY LAKE - Nearly 50 runners tightened their running laces for the first ever Bob Marshall Trail Half Marathon and 10K Saturday, Aug. 7 at the Seeley Creek Trailhead. The top three finishers for the Half Marathon were Oshen Piller with a time of 1:36:11, Heather Sturdivant with 1:54:37 and Luke Jacobson with 2:01:30. The top three finishers for the 10K were Isabella Clinch with 53:55, Miles Bieber with 56:10 and Jake Kraemer with 58:24. Chris Stout of Wolf Pack Productions, the organization behind the event, wrote in an email that the race went well. "Everything seemed to go smooth, the weather was perfect, and people had a great time," he wrote. The full results can be found on https://runsignup.com/Race/Info/MT/SeeleyLake/runseeleylake.