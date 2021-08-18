Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Design

Perfumed Art Exhibitions

By Elena Rahman
TrendHunter.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrench perfumery Maison Diptyque commissioned Zoe Paul to create fragranced art for the brand's 60th-anniversary exhibition. Now open in Paris with pop-ups worldwide to follow, the show features original works by eight other artists, five of which created editioned objects fragranced by the perfumery. Each artist draws inspiration from locations...

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art World#Perfumed Art Exhibitions#French#Maison Diptyque#Chiron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Design
Country
Greece
Related
Belgium, WIozaukeepress.com

Chairs art exhibit to open Saturday

The “Family and Friends with Chairs Show” will open on Saturday at the Old Town Hall Studio and Gallery, 814 Main St., Belgium. An opening reception will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Gallery hours are 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The...
Oceanside, CAosidenews.com

Brand-New Art Exhibitions Opening at Oceanside Museum of Art this Month

Oceanside CA— North County’s art scene is booming and one of the leading names behind that is Oceanside Museum of Art (OMA). Home to a wide variety of rotating art exhibitions, OMA is celebrating the last month of summer with two-brand new exhibitions, one available now and one opening later this month. Check out information on each of the exhibitions below:
Visual ArtFinancial Times

Six international art exhibitions to bookmark for late summer

Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Visual Arts news. Arcmanoro Niles shines a positive light on our perceived failures. The neon-toned canvases of New York-based painter Arcmanoro Niles show people engaged in seemingly mundane acts, often accompanied by small, alien-like creatures. These supernatural beings – which Niles refers to as “seekers” – act as manifestations of the subjects’ primal impulses and desires, inviting the viewer to imagine what events might have occurred around the scene. One painting shows a woman waiting at a bus stop, while a gremlin-like seeker with fiery pink eyes wields a knife in the corner; in another, a father and daughter sit on their stoop with their dog while a bawdy creature lurks in the background.
MuseumsPosted by
TheStreet

Frist Art Museum Announces 2022 Schedule Of Exhibitions

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Frist Art Museum is excited to announce its 2022 schedule of exhibitions. In the Ingram Gallery, the year begins with On the Horizon: Contemporary Cuban Art from the Pérez Art Museum Miami Collection, an exhibition of fifty artists that explores the diverse cultural and political landscapes of Cuba and its diaspora. Light, Space, Surface: Southern California Art from LACMA's Collection is an exhibition of sculptures, paintings, and installations by artists of the American Light and Space movement, including Robert Irwin, Helen Pashgian, and James Turrell. Weaving Splendor: Treasures of Asian Textiles presents rarely seen Chinese, Indian, Japanese, and Persian costumes and textiles that will take guests on a journey across continents, and through time, from the 1500s to today.
Chicago, ILNewsbug.info

'Art of Banksy' exhibit opens in Chicago

An exhibit of more than 80 works by the graffiti artist known publicly only as Banksy has opened in Chicago. (Aug. 16) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/3bb6bc3013e44bd2ad9c22f019bb7fba.
DesignWallpaper*

Zoë Paul creates fragranced art for Diptyque exhibition

The artist Zoë Paul hadn’t planned to end up in a cave. A few months prior, the French perfumery maison Diptyque had approached her to take part in its 60th anniversary show, which opens in Paris 14 September, has now opened in Paris, with pop-ups around the world to follow. The exhibition features original works by nine artists.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Time Out Chicago

“The Art of Banksy” is an exhibit that contradicts its subject

After months of delays and venue changes, "The Art of Banksy" finally opened at 360 N State Street over the weekend—the same building that houses the Museum of Broadcast Communications. Proudly touting its "unauthorized" status, the show has previously popped up in cities like Melbourne and Miami, always presenting a collection of more than 80 privately-owned works created by the enigmatic street artist. While I can't speak to the previous iterations of the show, the version that has arrived in Chicago leaves much to be desired, presenting little more than a barrage of images without much in the way context—and often willfully contradicts the themes that underpin Banksy's work.
HomelessIntelligencer

OUE Art Gallery to Feature Rebecca Kiger Exhibition

ST. CLAIRSVILLE — Ohio University Eastern Art Gallery will feature an exhibition of Photography by Rebecca Kiger beginning on Aug. 23 with an opening reception at 7 p.m. on Sept. 2 at the Ohio University Eastern Art Gallery. The exhibition will feature “Out in the Cold” Photograph Collection depicting scenes...
Freeport, ILnorthernpublicradio.org

Three Concurrent Exhibitions Coming To The Freeport Art Museum

Have you heard the saying “Two is company but three’s a crowd?” Well, one northern Illinois art museum is ignoring this concept by having three exhibitions simultaneously. Jessica Modica, the executive director for the Freeport Art Museum, said one of the presentations is by Freeport artist Roger Goodspeed. “And he...
Norfolk, VAodu.edu

New Exhibition at Gordon Art Galleries Illustrates Healing Power of Art

Matt Sesow, Trumpeting, 2021, Acrylic/oil on canvas board, 36 x 24 inches. From the Collection of Andrew Schneider. Matt Sesow wasn't always a painter; he discovered his passion in 1994 while working at IBM, eventually leaving his career in computers to become a full-time artist in 2001. But by his estimates, he's sold more than 17,000 works, due to his emotional, joyful and in his words, "obsessive" painting.
Visual Artaveryjournal.com

Raymond Chorneau exhibition at The Art Cellar Gallery

Sometimes, a simple piece of art carries more than what meets the eye. Simplicity in form and subject often lends itself to deeper meaning and process. It is no question that every piece harbors its own unique soul as each is created as a reflection of the artist’s personality and interests.
MuseumsTrendHunter.com

Storytelling Museum Designs

Kengo Kuma and Associates have designed a children's literature museum in honor of the author Eiko Kadono. Located in Edogawa, Tokyo, the museum overlooks the spectacular views of Nagisa Park. The museum will pay homage to Eiko Kadono, who wrote the famous story, "Kiki's Delivery Service" in 1985, and which...
Visual ArtFodorsTravel

The Boston Art Exhibit That’s Challenging the Status Quo

Home > Destinations > USA > Massachusetts > Boston > Arts & Culture • News. A fashion icon’s powerful art is making waves at the ICA. You know that age-old question, “What is art?” Virgil Abloh answers by tossing the rule book out the window at his “Figures of Speech” exhibit at the Institute of Contemporary Art in Boston.
Logan, UTupr.org

New Art Exhibit Showcases Beauty, Necessity Of Water

In conjunction with the Smithsonean exhibit “H20 Today," the Logan Artist’s Gallery is holding an exhibit entitled “Like Water” that highlights local artists like Dana Worley. "When you think about the properties of water there's a lot of contrast," Worley said. "It can be hot, it can be cold, it...
NFLyoursun.com

Art Center Sarasota’s 2021 exhibition season continues with three exhibits

Art Center Sarasota’s 2021 exhibition season continues with three exhibits, from Sept. 2-Oct. 2. “Probable Realities” features vividly colored, extremely detailed, marine-inspired vignettes on paper by Art Venti. “She Persisted” celebrates the Petticoat Painters’ annual exhibition at Art Center Sarasota showcasing a selection of works by members of this historic group. “A Fine Line” is a group exhibition of drawings by figurative artists juried by Craig Carl.
Posted by
DFW Community News

DMA Exhibit Explores Postwar Era Art

Featuring 91 works from the Dallas Museum of Art’s (DMA) collection of contemporary art and important loans from local private collections, Slip Zone: A New Look at Postwar Abstraction in the Americas and East Asia explores how artists revolutionized their forms, materials, and techniques in the decades following World War II.
Visual ArtBBC

Brighton gallery exhibits art by people with alcoholic parents

An exhibition of art by 50 people with alcoholic parents aims to support to those in similar circumstances. The Back on Track project brings together Brighton & Hove City Council with charities the Oasis Project and Nacoa to offer specialist support to people who grew up with alcoholics. It will...

Comments / 0

Community Policy