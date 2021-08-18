Perfumed Art Exhibitions

After months of delays and venue changes, "The Art of Banksy" finally opened at 360 N State Street over the weekend—the same building that houses the Museum of Broadcast Communications. Proudly touting its "unauthorized" status, the show has previously popped up in cities like Melbourne and Miami, always presenting a collection of more than 80 privately-owned works created by the enigmatic street artist. While I can't speak to the previous iterations of the show, the version that has arrived in Chicago leaves much to be desired, presenting little more than a barrage of images without much in the way context—and often willfully contradicts the themes that underpin Banksy's work.