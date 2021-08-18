2023 Nissan Z Officially Unveiled, Has Twin-Turbo V6 Making 400HP
What started out as a concept years ago has been officially unveiled as the 2023 Nissan Z, and it was definitely worth the wait. Priced from $40,000 USD, this sleek sports car comes equipped with a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 making 400hp and 350 lb-ft of torque, mated to either a 6-speed manual transmission with motorsports-inspired EXEDY high-performance clutch, or a new 9-speed automatic transmission with aluminum paddle shifters. Read more for two videos, additional pictures and information.www.techeblog.com
