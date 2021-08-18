Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

2023 Nissan Z Officially Unveiled, Has Twin-Turbo V6 Making 400HP

techeblog.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat started out as a concept years ago has been officially unveiled as the 2023 Nissan Z, and it was definitely worth the wait. Priced from $40,000 USD, this sleek sports car comes equipped with a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 making 400hp and 350 lb-ft of torque, mated to either a 6-speed manual transmission with motorsports-inspired EXEDY high-performance clutch, or a new 9-speed automatic transmission with aluminum paddle shifters. Read more for two videos, additional pictures and information.

www.techeblog.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashwani Gupta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twin Turbo#Sports Car#Exedy#Z#Nissan Motor Co Ltd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Nissan
Related
Buying Carsgmauthority.com

Factory Five Type 65 Coupe With Supercharged LS3 V8 Pops Up For Sale

The Factory Five Type 65 Coupe is a replica kit car styled after the iconic Shelby Daytona, a streamlined two-door that Caroll Shelby cooked up to take on the dominant Ferrari 250 GTO at Le Mans. Customers can order the complete kit through Factory Five’s website, which includes all the chassis and powertrain parts and wiring needed to build the car from the ground up.
Buying Carsfordauthority.com

1996 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Convertible With 26K Miles Up For Auction

In recent months, we’ve seen a number of older Ford Mustang examples go up for auction and attract considerable interest, including modern classics like the SN95 and Fox Body generations. Now, this pretty incredible 1996 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra convertible is up for grabs at Cars & Bids, in bone stock condition with just 26k miles on the clock, making it an enticing offering for anyone that’s a fan of this relatively rare combination.
CarsMotorAuthority

Watch the Nissan Z reveal live, here

Update: The 2023 Nissan Z has been revealed. See it here, now. The Z is about to be reborn. Bookmark this page and set your alarm, because the 2023 Nissan Z will make its online debut on Tuesday at 8:00 pm ET via YouTube from New York City. What do...
Buying CarsPosted by
thedrive

2023 Nissan Z Will Start ‘Around $40K’

That's a few grand cheaper than the four-cylinder Toyota Supra. One important detail missing from the 2023 Nissan Z's exciting reveal was its price. There was plenty of info available about everything from the new manual transmission to what colors it might come in, but the cost of a base model was nowhere to be found. That's been accounted for today, thanks to a Nissan spokesperson on Twitter.
CarsWTHI

Nissan unveils a new retro-styled Z sports car

Nissan unveiled the redesigned 2023 Nissan Z sports car Tuesday night, a somewhat retro-styled model the company hopes will continue the brand's turnaround after the turmoil of the last few years. Nissan had been dealing with struggling sales due to an aging lineup and the arrest of its chairman, Carlos...
Carsfordauthority.com

Ford GT Could Be Getting The Twin-Turbo 7.3L Godzilla V8

Just yesterday, Ford Authority exclusively reported that at least one Ford GT spotted around the Detroit Metro area is being tested with a powertrain that is clearly different from what the model currently comes equipped with. It’s unclear what, exactly, this powertrain might be, but sources noted that it sounds very different from Ford’s twin-turbo 3.5L EcoBoost V6 that currently powers the supercar. And that had us wondering – might this mysterious powertrain be Ford’s twin-turbo 7.3L Godzilla V8?
CarsCNET

2021 Toyota Camry TRD review: Flash with some performance sizzle

Forgive me, but I couldn't help but initially be skeptical about the Toyota Camry TRD. Granted, the current-generation Camry is unquestionably the most aggressive-looking one to date and Toyota has been making headway in building more engaging cars with products like the Supra. But a performance version of the Camry? Really?
Carscarwow.co.uk

New Nissan Z revealed: price, specs and release date

This is the new Nissan Z — a replacement for the long-lived 370Z. It comes packed with a twin-turbo V6 producing 400hp, just that the thing to make it a desirable alternative to cars as varied as the Porsche Cayman, Toyota GR Supra, BMW Z4 and Audi TT. Before you...
CarsGear Patrol

The 2023 Nissan Z Has Arrived. Here's Everything You Need to Know

It's been a long, long, loooooooong time coming — but the replacement for the aged Nissan 370Z has, at long last, arrived. First off, the name. The car we thought would be called the 2022 Nissan 400Z is, in fact, known as the 2023 Nissan Z — a more open-ended name for a new generation of the sports car.
Carsfoxwilmington.com

2023 Nissan Z debuts with retromodern style and 400 hp twin-turbo V6

The 2022 Nissan Frontier combines new styling and tech with a proven platform and leaps near the front of the midsize class, says Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu. The Japanese sports car wars are getting turbocharged. (Nissan) The 2023 Nissan Z unveiled Tuesday night is a heavily reworked evolution...
CarsPosted by
Reuters

Nissan has a new 'Z' that's a blast from the past

DETROIT, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co unveiled the latest generation of its “Z” sports car, which will come with a gasoline-fueled engine and a manual transmission, a throwback in a world that’s moving toward electric sports cars. The automaker’s chief operating officer said that is the way fans...
Carsmotor1.com

Audi RS3 Saloon sets Nurburgring lap record for compact cars

The Nürburgring remains the quintessential track for setting new lap records whenever a new performance car comes out, which is exactly what Audi did with the RS3. Using the sedan version of the five-cylinder machine, the Four Rings managed to set a new record in the compact class with a lap time of 7 minutes and 40.748 seconds.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

Nissan, EV Pioneer, Considers Compact Electric Pickup

Nissan is no stranger to the EV space, with a long history of seriously studying EVs and maker of one of the more successful EVs to date: the affordable Leaf. It also has a serious compact truck legacy, introducing a series of pickups in the U.S. starting way back in the late 1950s and hitting a high point with the D21 "Hardbody" truck of the mid-1980s. The Hardbody was, and remains, an icon of compact truck design, and it was plenty utilitarian, too. As response to the recently announced Ford Maverick appears to show, consumers are intrigued by the idea of affordable compact pickups with interesting alternative fuel options. So it makes sense that Automotive News is reporting that some folks at Nissan have taken a "why not both?" approach, and are studying a compact EV pickup.
Carsautomotiveworld.com

All-new 2023 Nissan Z makes world debut

Nissan revealed the all-new 2023 Z sports car in a global broadcast from Brooklyn’s Duggal Greenhouse, about five miles from where the original 1970 Datsun 240Z made its world debut in October 1969. “When we introduced the Z in 1969, the Z was a revolution. Since then, for more than...
Buying CarsPosted by
SlashGear

Nissan’s all-new 2022 Frontier truck starts at under $28,000

In recent years, the mid-size truck market has heated up, with Ford returning to the segment with its iconic Ranger pickup. The Nissan Frontier hasn’t traditionally been one of the top sellers in the segment, but that may change with the all-new 2022 Frontier sporting a new engine and significantly improved styling. We knew a lot about the truck, but one big mystery was pricing.
Carsfordauthority.com

2023 Nissan Z Debuts As Heavily Revamped Ford Mustang GT Rival

The Nissan Proto Z was revealed way back in September of last year as a thinly-disguised concept preview of the next-generation Z car. Most expected the concept’s styling to carry over to an eventual production version, which many believed would be called the 400Z. However, the Japanese automaker decided to keep things simple and has now revealed the 2023 Nissan Z, which looks pretty much exactly like the Proto Z concept.
CarsAutoblog

Next-generation Nissan Z previewed in three short videos

Nissan published three preview videos in rapid-fire succession to give enthusiasts one more look at the next Z car. Previewed by a close-to-production concept, the coupe is one of the most anticipated new models of 2021. Mindful of not ruining its own surprise, Nissan ensured that the videos it published...

Comments / 0

Community Policy