5-Step Guide to Hiring AI Talent for Digital Health, Biotech & Life Sciences Companies

The pandemic has given rise to new norms in drug development that will influence the future of the industry as we know it. The world has been in urgent need of COVID-19 vaccines, treatments, and diagnostic tools. In view of this, regulators have demonstrated unprecedented flexibility and collaboration with key industry players to support the delivery of treatments to the market. As we near the other side of the pandemic, it is worth reflecting upon the adoption of non-traditional processes to identify synergies and efficiencies that could be implemented in the long term. Here’s a look at what we’ve learned from COVID-19 era regulatory practices in clinical development.