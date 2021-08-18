Cancel
Medical & Biotech

5-Step Guide to Hiring AI Talent for Digital Health, Biotech & Life Sciences Companies

HIT Consultant
HIT Consultant
 7 days ago
Artificial Intelligence (AI) will disrupt healthcare’s destiny for good. Here are five steps digital health startups can take to find the premier talent to get the job done. Not too long ago, AI was the topic of futuristic movies. What was once a fictional draw at the Box Office is now a reality in offices worldwide. AI is everywhere and rapidly transforming the way we work. What remains scarce though is the technical talent in healthcare to see this tech revolution through.

Atlanta, GA
HIT Consultant delivers news, analysis, and commentary surrounding the transformation of healthcare technology.

