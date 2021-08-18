‘Yellowstone’ Behind-the-Scenes Clip Shows How They Created the Explosion That Ended Season 3 [Watch]

"There's gotta be someplace without Greasers or Socs, with just people." Studiocanal and Warner Bros have unveiled a brand new trailer for the 4K restoration of Francis Ford Coppola's coming-of-age classic The Outsiders, which originally opened in theaters in 1983. This came just four years after Apocalypse Now, and nine years after finishing The Godfather: Part II. Based on the 1967 best-selling young-adult novel by S. E. Hinton, The Outsiders is considered the first "Brat Pack" movie, as it stars then-unknown young actors in many of their first break-through roles, including C. Thomas Howell (E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial), Rob Lowe ("The West Wing," "Parks and Recreation"), Emilio Estevez (St. Elmo's Fire, The Breakfast Club, Young Guns), Matt Dillon (Crash, There's Something About Mary), Tom Cruise (Top Gun, Mission Impossible, Jerry Maguire), Patrick Swayze (Dirty Dancing, Point Break, Ghost), Ralph Macchio (The Karate Kid, Cobra Kai), and Diane Lane (Unfaithful, Under the Tuscan Sun), who went on to superstar-calibre careers. The rivalry between two gangs, the poor Greasers and the rich Socs, only heats up when one gang kills a member of the other. The film is getting a fresh 4k theatrical run in September. Fire it up below.