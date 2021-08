Scenes From a Marriage: Oscar Isaac, Jessica Chastain’s HBO Limited-Series To Debut in September This Year (Watch Trailer)

With X-Men: Apocalypse being both a critical and financial disappointment, one might think star Oscar Isaac would have lost all interest in returning to the world of superheroes, but the actor recently pointed out that what drew him to taking on the titular role in the upcoming Moon Knight series was less about the realm of comic books and more about the cast and crew involved with this particular story. As fans of Moon Knight know, the character is far from a traditional "superhero," with Isaac also pointing out how unusual both the character and the new TV series will be. The Moon Knight series is expected to land on Disney+ in 2022.