What happens when a company set up by the Chinese government to help clean up toxic debt in the country’s banking system gets into trouble itself? We’re finding out now. Investors were spooked in April after China Huarong Asset Management Co., one of the country’s biggest distressed asset managers, failed to release financial statements on time. That raised questions not only about its financial health, but also whether the central government would let a state-backed institution fail. A presumed safety net has long been priced into Chinese bond values -- and a rescue package unveiled in August suggests Beijing isn’t ready to pull it.