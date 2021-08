Notice of Annual District Meeting and Budget Hearing (Section 65.9(4)) Notice is hereby given to the qualified electors of the School District of the Menomonie Area that an annual meeting, including a budget hearing, will be held at Menomonie High School, 1715 5th Street W, Menomonie, Wisconsin, on the 23rd day of August, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. o'clock. Detailed copies of the budget are available for inspection in the district's office at 215 Pine Avenue NE, Menomonie, Wisconsin. Per Wis. Stat. § 19.84(2), notice is further given that more than one-half of the school board is likely to attend the budget hearing. Dated this 12th day of July, 2021. Clinton Moses, District Clerk 8/18 LAC84714 WNAXLP.