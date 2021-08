Text description provided by the architects. Settled lightly in the corner of an erstwhile paddock, the Dart is formed by two narrow wings, one housing the living areas, the other housing bedrooms, connected by a triangular roof. The two blocks shelter a large verandah stretched between them from the ocean winds. This provides a large outdoor living space open to the sun and view, or a generous shelter allowing the house to stay open through a Te Tai Tokerau downpour.