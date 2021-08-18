Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Conor McGregor claims Michael Bisping went sprinting from his hometown after “they” came knocking on his moms door

By Christopher Taylor
Posted by 
bjpenndotcom
bjpenndotcom
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Conor McGregor has accused Michael Bisping of sprinting from his hometown after “they” came knocking on his mothers door. The pair of former UFC champions, McGregor (22-6 MMA) and Bisping (30-9 MMA), have been sparring online over the past few days. The beef all started after ‘The Count’ shared his take regarding Conor’s online feud with Daniel Cormier. During his assessment, Michael Bisping suggested that ‘DC’ would rip Conor McGregor “limb from limb” in a real fight.

www.bjpenn.com

Comments / 6

bjpenndotcom

bjpenndotcom

Hilo, HI
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industry

 https://www.bjpenn.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Daniel Cormier
Person
Michael Bisping
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Knock Knock#Sprint#Combat#Sirius Xm#Irishman#Thenotoriousmma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dustin Poirier Wife ‘Rejected’ By UFC Fighter

Dustin Poirier’s wife Jolie Poirier and Conor McGregor’s feud continues! At UFC 264, Conor McGregor finally faced off against Dustin Poirier in the main event of the show. With expectations off the roof, fans simply could not tell who was going to become the winner of the fight. Conor McGregor would go on to fracture his ankle at the end of the first round and this resulted in Dustin Poirier winning the fight via a TKO. Conor McGregor’s surprising haircut photo also recently leaked.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Sister Shows Body In Revealing Dress

Aoife McGregor, the sister of UFC star Conor McGregor recently took to her Instagram account and posted a short video clip flaunting her tanned body in a revealing, light pinkish-purple colored dress. Vitor Belfort makes bold comments on Conor McGregor. The former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Vitor Belfort recently made...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor ‘Humiliating’ Video With Dana White Leaks

The former UFC Double Champion Conor McGregor had suffered a loss against Dustin Poirier after sustaining a broken leg injury at UFC 264 last month. The Irishman had claimed to have stress fractures he sustained leading up to his trilogy with ‘The Diamond’. Conor McGregor reveals he spoke with Dana...
UFCmmanews.com

McGregor Again References Wife’s DM In Fiery Spat With Poirier

Jolie Poirier’s mysterious DM request to Conor McGregor continues to be the gift that keeps on giving for McGregor’s trash-talking repertoire. In the days leading up to UFC 264, Jolie Poirier appeared to send Conor McGregor a direct message request on Instagram. Dustin Poirier and many fans doubted the authenticity of the request, so McGregor decided to present evidence to remove all doubt. We may never know what was the nature of Jolie’s message, but we do know that McGregor has continued to milk it for all its worth. Another example of this could be found late Sunday night.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Joe Rogan Reveals Conor McGregor Alcohol Check

At UFC 264, Conor McGregor finally faced off against Dustin Poirier in the main event of the show. With expectations off the roof, fans simply could not tell who was going to become the winner of the fight. Conor McGregor would go on to fracture his ankle at the end of the first round and this resulted in Dustin Poirier winning the fight via a TKO. Conor McGregor’s surprising haircut photo also recently leaked.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Sister ‘Drinking’ At Bar Photo Leaks

At UFC 264, Conor McGregor finally faced off against Dustin Poirier in the main event of the show. With expectations off the roof, fans simply could not tell who was going to become the winner of the fight. Conor McGregor would go on to fracture his ankle at the end of the first round and this resulted in Dustin Poirier winning the fight via a TKO. Conor McGregor’s surprising haircut photo also recently leaked.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Money Deposit At Bank Leaks

At UFC 264, Conor McGregor finally faced off against Dustin Poirier in the main event of the show. With expectations off the roof, fans simply could not tell who was going to become the winner of the fight. Conor McGregor would go on to fracture his ankle at the end of the first round and this resulted in Dustin Poirier winning the fight via a TKO. Conor McGregor’s surprising haircut photo also recently leaked.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Daniel Cormier Drops Dustin Poirier Wife Bombshell

Daniel Cormier is a celebrated UFC icon much like Conor McGregor – however, Cormier believes that the ‘Infamous One’ has gone too far in his presuet of trash talk. During a recent edition of his ever-popular ESPN show DC &RC, Cormier explained how he believes the personal attacks on family members by Conor McGregor such as Dustin Poirier’s wife, and accusations of inappropriate DM’s, and Khabib’s father went too far and over the line. Credit to MMA Fighting for the below transcription. Daniel Cormier recently ‘exposed’ this rigged UFC Vegas 32 fight.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Reveals ‘Crazy’ Mike Tyson Threat

Conor McGregor has quoted Mike Tyson to take a shot at Khabib Nurmagomedov trashing him on the Hotboxing comment. “I wanna eat his children!!! When’s the last time he’s even seen them actually? His wife ? Mother? How bout [sic] you go spend some time with your kids and family for a change and keep my name out of your mouth b4 [sic] you get trapped somewhere again you mightn’t be so lucky next time.” Tyson said the ‘children’ line in the past, saying he wanted to eat Lennox Lewis’ children. Conor later deleted the tweet.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor ‘Embarrassing’ Bathroom Photos Leak

Conor McGregor knows how to get a reaction out of his followers and he does it well. Conor McGregor recently took to Instagram to bring some life back to his party as he worse a pretty outlandish looking gym attire. Khabib Called Out By Bellator Champion In Video. While we...
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Conor McGregor unloads on Dustin Poirier for sharing unflattering photo: “I bounced your head off the canvas like a basketball. Your wife bro. The dm’s.”

Conor McGregor unloaded on Dustin Poirier Sunday evening, this after ‘The Diamond’ shared an unflattering photo of the Irishman on social media. McGregor (22-6 MMA) and Poirier (28-6 MMA) have been at each others throats ever since their trilogy fight at UFC 264 ended due to doctors stoppage after ‘Notorious’ suffered a broken leg.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Michael Bisping fires back at “little guy” Conor McGregor: “Even if you stood on your wallet I’d still be a bigger man than you”

Michael Bisping could only bite his tongue for so long after receiving multiple jabs from fellow former UFC champion Conor McGregor. The brash former middleweight champion turned UFC commentator, Bisping (30-9 MMA), had recently shared his thoughts on the online feud between McGregor and Daniel Cormier. While sharing his opinion, ‘The Count’ insinuated that Conor would be ripped “limb from limb” in a real fight with ‘DC’.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Instagram Photo To Madonna Leaks

The former UFC Double Champion Conor McGregor recently took to his Instagram handle and posted a picture of himself sitting on a couch. He seemed to have sent out a message to singer-songwriter Madonna as he wrote in the caption:. “Ask me in the comments if I give a rats...
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Logan Paul Reveals ‘Scary’ Khabib News

Logan Paul is currently one of the most popular YouTubers right now and also a professional boxer. His match against Floyd Mayweather helped him earn a lot of recognition as well. Dana White also revealed who nearly assaulted Logan Paul. Logan Paul recently spoke on his Impaulsive podcast, where he...
Real Estatemanofmany.com

Inside Floyd Mayweather’s New $24 Million Miami Beach Mansion

We’ve already peered into the monstrous Las Vegas pad that boxing legend Floyd Mayweather calls home, but 50-0 fighter isn’t close to being done yet. A property mogul, ‘Money’ has amassed an incredible number of homes across the US, including a USD$26 million LA pad complete with a wine wall and a home base that features its own vineyard. But for all his riches, Floyd Mayweather’s latest USD$18 million (AUD$24 million) Maimi Beach mansion may have topped them all.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Nate Diaz ‘Partying’ With Conor McGregor In LA?

The former UFC Double Champion Conor McGregor sent out a Tweet to Nate Diaz and wished him happy anniversary and it marks the fifth year since they had a bloody and brutal affair at UFC 202. UFC Star Drops Ronda Rousey & Mayweather Bombshell. Conor McGregor reacts to the anniversary...
Combat Sportsfcfighter.com

Conor McGregor Fires Back at Khabib Nurmagomedov, Tells Rival to “Spend Some Time” With His Family “For a Change”

Khabib Nurmagomedov may be retired, but his rivalry with Conor McGregor remains as intense as ever. Since McGregor snapped his leg in his rubber match with Dustin Poirier, his issues with Nurmagomedov have been making news again. After the loss, which was tied to McGregor making some controversial comments before and afterward, Nurmagomedov alluded to his rival being “evil”.
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor ‘Banned’ From Comeback Fight

Conor McGregor has been banned from a comeback boxing fight by his doctors. He tweeted about a wheelchair boxing fight, “Guys, the September date is too early for me. I am still in recovery. My docs/physical therapy team out here advice me to stay. I reckon late October at earliest. But maybe November/December too. It is hard to say at this time a concrete date. But I’m in! Wait for me please! 🥊”

Comments / 6

Community Policy