Conor McGregor claims Michael Bisping went sprinting from his hometown after “they” came knocking on his moms door
Conor McGregor has accused Michael Bisping of sprinting from his hometown after “they” came knocking on his mothers door. The pair of former UFC champions, McGregor (22-6 MMA) and Bisping (30-9 MMA), have been sparring online over the past few days. The beef all started after ‘The Count’ shared his take regarding Conor’s online feud with Daniel Cormier. During his assessment, Michael Bisping suggested that ‘DC’ would rip Conor McGregor “limb from limb” in a real fight.www.bjpenn.com
