Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Credits & Loans

India's HDFC Bank says cenbank eases curbs on new credit cards

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Chneh_0bUr7rIM00

BENGALURU (Reuters) -India’s largest private-sector lender HDFC Bank Ltd said on Wednesday the country’s central bank has relaxed restrictions placed on it last year on issuing new credit cards, following outages in the bank’s digital payment services.

However, restrictions on new launches related to the company's digital business will continue till further review by the Reserve Bank of India, HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing here.

The company’s shares rose as much as 3.4% to a five-month high of 1,565.35 rupees.

The bank has sent a board-approved letter to the Reserve Bank of India saying it will comply with all the norms, according to a source.

After instances of digital outages at the bank last year affected its online services the RBI barred the bank from issuing any new credit cards in December, till further notice.

With nearly 15 million credit cards, HDFC Bank is the largest lender in the segment with nearly 24% market share. Over the last eight months, its peers such as ICICI Bank and SBI Cards have gained ground.

“Lifting of RBI restrictions before the festive season augurs well and we expect the bank to turn more aggressive on credit cards over the next few months,” Macquarie said in a research note.

In a media interaction earlier this year an HDFC Bank executive said the company had very aggressive plans for the credit card segment once the ban was lifted.

“The RBI move addresses the key overhang as HDFC Bank is the largest credit card issuer in the country and the credit card segment is the key to the bank’s overall profitability,” brokerage house Motilal Oswal said.

The lender’s fee income growth was impacted after the ban came into effect.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

168K+
Followers
197K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hdfc Bank#Credit Card#Icici Bank#Bengaluru#Hdfc Bank Ltd#The Reserve Bank Of India#Rbi#Icici Bank#Sbi Cards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
NewsBreak
Credits & Loans
Related
Credits & LoansTech Times

Where Can You Select the Best Credit Cards in India?

Selecting the best credit card in India is not a big deal once you figure out your expectations from the card. Credit cards can be used for multiple purposes and you should weigh their advantages before deciding on your choice. While there are credit cards that specialize in earning you discounts, others like the Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard are more versatile. Apart from the savings, these cards make sure that you pay comfortably, and the financial burden does not weigh you down.
Businesstribuneledgernews.com

Bajaj Finserv gets SEBI approval for mutual fund business

Aug. 24—Financial services company Bajaj Finserv on Tuesday announced that the Indian market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has given its in-principal nod to the company for sponsoring a Mutual Fund. The company would also be setting an Asset Management Company (AMC). "Accordingly, the company would be...
Businessdig-in.com

India considers allowing foreign direct investment in Life Insurance Corp

India is considering allowing foreign direct investment in Life Insurance Corporation, according to a person familiar with the matter, which could enable a single overseas investor to buy a large stake in the firm that’s headed for a mega-IPO. Any strategic investment would be subject to a cap, though it’s...
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Paytm, HDFC Bank Partner To Provide Consumer, Merchant Solutions

FinTech platform Paytm and private Indian bank HDFC Bank announced a strategic partnership Monday (Aug. 23) on financial solutions for India customers and merchants in a move to “accelerate digital transformation in semi-urban and rural India,” Mint reported. The deal with India’s largest private bank comes as Paytm continues to...
Credits & LoansCreditCards.com

Credit One Bank® Wander™ Card review

Issuer may periodically review your account for credit line increases, but no set timeline. Foreign transaction fee: 3% (minimum $1) Cash advance APR: 23.99% (variable) Cash advance fee: $10 or 5%, whichever is greater (see terms) Late payment fee: Up to $39 (terms apply) Returned payment fee: Up to $39...
Credits & Loansstudentvoiceonline.com

Mastercard Banned In India? RBI Issued New Credit/Debit Card Guidelines

MasterCard is a global financial services company that operates in over 200 countries and territories. They provide their cardholders with account and credit card services, including debit, credit, prepaid, and ATM cards. With MasterCard, you can make purchases anywhere in the world and get a competitive exchange rate, which can help you save money but RBI may soon ban Mastercard in India.
Credits & LoansPosted by
Reuters

TD Bank fails to end U.S. credit card class action

TORONTO, Aug 18 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Wednesday rejected a request by Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) to dismiss a proposed class action brought in December by customers who said it had failed to honor its agreement to give them regular credit cards. Customers who obtained credit cards secured by...
WorldForexTV.com

New Zealand Credit Card Spending Declines In July

New Zealand credit card spending declined for the second month in July, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand said on Friday. Credit card spending decreased 0.6 percent on a monthly basis in July, following a 1.0 percent decline in June. Spending declined for second straight month. On a yearly basis,...
Credits & LoansBankrate.com

Bank of America® Cash Rewards Credit Card for Students review

This card offer is currently unavailable on Bankrate. To see more cards in this category, please visit our cash back category page. Rewards Rate: Earn 3 percent back in a category of your choosing among gas, online shopping, dining, travel, drugstores or home improvement/furnishings, 2 percent back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs and 1 percent back on other purchases; 2 percent and 3 percent categories are capped on the first $2,500 in combined spending each quarter, after which you’ll earn 1 percent back.
MarketsMotley Fool

HDFC Bank Limited (ADR)

HDFC Bank and ICICI are two of the fastest-growing mature banks around the globe. HDFC has consistently posted net income growth in excess of 25% for the last 43 consecutive quarters. In the recent quarter, with interest rates kept high, several Indian banks including Kotak Mahindra and Yes Bank witnessed a sharp drop in their asset quality. HDFC, however, managed to post a year-over-year net income growth of 25% while maintaining its asset quality.
MarketsBirmingham Star

HDFC Bank's $1 billion AT-1 bonds issue successful

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): HDFC Bank said on Thursday it has launched its one billion US dollar additional tier-one (AT1) bond issue. The bank said it was able to get a final pricing of 3.7 per cent. The notes will be listed on India International Exchange (IFSC) Ltd.
Marketsraleighnews.net

Sensex above 56K mark, HDFC Bank gains 1.8 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 18 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices edged higher during early hours on Wednesday with banking and financial scrips seeing buying interest. At 10:15 am, the BSE SP Sensex was up by 246 points or 0.44 per cent at 56,038 while the Nifty 50 moved higher by 70 points or 0.42 per cent to 16,685.
Credits & LoansInvestopedia

Capital One Launches Two New Student Credit Cards

Capital One has just launched two new student credit cards, the Capital One Quicksilver Student Rewards Credit Card and the Capital One SavorOne Student Rewards Credit Card. Like the flagship versions of these cards, they offer excellent rewards but with less stringent eligibility requirements. Key Takeaways. Capital One has announced...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

India's retail inflation eases in July, govt vows to take steps

NEW DELHI, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Indian retail inflation eased in July after holding above 6% for two months in a row, helped by improving supplies following the lifting of pandemic restrictions, and the government said it would take all necessary steps to contain rising prices. Consumer prices (INCPIY=ECI) rose...
Credits & LoansInvestopedia

Bank of America Launches New Credit Card for Commercial Clients

On Aug. 4, Bank of America announced a new credit card for its commercial clients. The Bank of America Executive Explorer card is designed for frequent business travelers, with statement credits for travel perks, enhanced insurance coverage, and more. While the card doesn't offer rewards like points, its benefits can far outweigh the annual cost.

Comments / 0

Community Policy