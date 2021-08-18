Cancel
China shares rebound as financials, defence stocks gain

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

Aug 18 (Reuters) - China and Hong Kong shares rebounded on Wednesday after sharp falls in the previous session, as banking stocks bounced on Beijing’s vow to forestall major financial risks, while defence plays gained amid rising geo-political tensions.

The CSI300 index rose 0.7% to 4,870.04 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.6% to 3,466.33.

The Hang Seng index added 0.8% to 25,938.82. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 1.2% to 9,164.69.

** In China, financial chips led the gains, with the financials sub-index jumping 3.1%.

** Tuesday’s meeting of the Central Committee for Financial and Economic Affairs said efforts should be made to strike a balance between ensuring stable economic growth and preventing financial risks, according to state media Xinhua.

** Defence shares rose, with an index tracking the sector adding 2.5% amid lingering geo-political tensions.

** China carried out assault drills near Taiwan on Tuesday, with warships and fighter jets exercising off the southwest and southeast of the island in what the country’s armed forces said was a response to “external interference” and “provocations”.

** In Hong Kong, tech stocks rebounded after Tuesday’s tumble that were triggered by draft regulations banning unfair competition and restricting the use of user data.

** Food-delivery giant Meituan climbed 4.4%, moving the city’s index up 69 points.

** Social media company Tencent was up 0.3%, while e-commerce giant Alibaba was flat at HK$ 171.8.

** Indebted developer Evergrande Group dropped 0.4%, while China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group slumped 6.8%, as worries over Evergrande’s financial health deepen.

** Zhao Changlong replaced Hui Ka Yan as chairman of flagship unit Hengda Real Estate Group on Tuesday, while CEO Xia Huijun cut stakes in Property Services And New Energy Vehicle Arm. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; editing by Uttaresh.V)

Reuters

Reuters

