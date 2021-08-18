Cancel
Grand Junction, CO

District 51 parents raise concerns during school board meeting

By Tom Ferguson
nbc11news.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education held a business meeting Tuesday evening. It was well attended by crowds of parents. Parents and others showed up to express their concern over a variety of issues including masks. Many were gathered at the meeting to say they do not want any mask or COVID-19 vaccine requirements in school. There is currently no mask mandate at District 51 school, nor is there any COVID-19 vaccination requirements.

