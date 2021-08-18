Cancel
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tests positive for COVID-19

By Raymond Hicks
wmleader.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas Gov. Greg Abbott tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday despite being fully vaccinated against the virus, his office said. The Republican was isolating at the Governor’s Mansion in Austin and receiving a monoclonal antibody treatment from biotech company Regeneron, according to his communications director Mark Miner. “Governor Abbott is...

