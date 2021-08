William Gibson once wrote, “The future is already here – it’s just not very evenly distributed.” The rise of “distributed work”—people working from everywhere, at all hours of the day—has been a normal part of corporate culture for at least the last decade. But the rush to set up remote workplaces over the last sixteen months has distributed work in a way unlike anything we saw before the pandemic began. As a result, the way many companies function will never be the same.