Flash Flood Warning issued for Watauga by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Watauga FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR WATAUGA COUNTY At 100 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated that heavy rain has exited the area this evening, leaving only light rain showers across the county. However, runoff from between 3 and 6 inches of rain that fell this evening continues to collect in area rivers and streams. Flash flooding is already occurring, and will continue through at least 3 am. Automated river gauges indicate that the Watauga River is rising quickly this morning, with minor flooding ongoing. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Boone... Blowing Rock Beech Mountain... Sugar Grove Foscoe... Todd Deep Gap This includes the following locations Appalachian State University. This includes the following streams and drainages Brushy Fork, Elk Creek, George Gap Branch, Beech Creek, Beaverdam Creek, Flat Branch, Crab Orchard Creek, Cove Creek, Fall Creek, Dugger Creek and Dutch Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED