Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Watauga County, NC

Flash Flood Warning issued for Watauga by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-18 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Watauga FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR WATAUGA COUNTY At 100 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated that heavy rain has exited the area this evening, leaving only light rain showers across the county. However, runoff from between 3 and 6 inches of rain that fell this evening continues to collect in area rivers and streams. Flash flooding is already occurring, and will continue through at least 3 am. Automated river gauges indicate that the Watauga River is rising quickly this morning, with minor flooding ongoing. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Boone... Blowing Rock Beech Mountain... Sugar Grove Foscoe... Todd Deep Gap This includes the following locations Appalachian State University. This includes the following streams and drainages Brushy Fork, Elk Creek, George Gap Branch, Beech Creek, Beaverdam Creek, Flat Branch, Crab Orchard Creek, Cove Creek, Fall Creek, Dugger Creek and Dutch Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boone, NC
County
Watauga County, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Crab Orchard Creek
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Moderna completes submission for full FDA approval of vaccine

Moderna said Wednesday that it has completed its submission of data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine. The rolling submission of data to the FDA had begun in June, but is now complete. The completed submission comes two days after the FDA announced that it had given full approval to the Pfizer vaccine.
TennisPosted by
NBC News

Serena Williams pulls out of U.S. Open because of injury

Serena Williams will not play in the U.S. Open because of an injury, she said Wednesday. "After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring," Williams told her 13.5 million followers on Instagram.
Congress & CourtsCBS News

House passes John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act on party lines

The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act passed the House on Tuesday, with the 219-212 vote going along party lines. The bill, named after the late Georgia representative, would restore a provision of the 1965 Voting Rights Act that was gutted by the Supreme Court. It would require certain jurisdictions with a history of racial discrimination in voting to receive approval, known as preclearance, from the Justice Department before making changes to their voting rules.

Comments / 0

Community Policy