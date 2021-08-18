Cancel
Iota, LA

Acadiana Kickoff Tour: Iota

By Seth Lewis
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t64ay_0bUr7NFu00

Iota Bulldogs

2020 Record: 3-3
District: 5-3A
Head Coach: Josh Andrus
Note: Return District MVP in QB Dawson Wallace

Iota, like many teams, had their schedule effected by COVID.

The Bulldogs after starting 1-2, won their last 2 games to reach the playoffs. Now, Iota returns to "normal" procedures, with a load of experience to attack 2021.

"Getting these young men ready. Getting them to be physical. Getting them ready to go every day. If they don't believe in what they're doing, then we've lost the first battle," Iota defensive coordinator Ray Aucoin said. "These boys believe in it with all their heart. That's half the battle right there."

"I feel like we're all closer," senior running back Tyler Charlot added. "We have better relationships because we've been playing football for a long time together. Since middle school. So that helps us out on the field."

Did we mention iota had a ton of experience? How about 20 starters returning for the Bulldogs, with 10 on each side.

IHS will be led by the District 5-3A Offensive MVP in quarterback Dawson Wallace. Tight end Owen Harmon was a 2nd team all-state selection.

Then on defense, their upperclassmen know how to pack a punch.

"Our communication is really good on the defense," senior linebacker Seth Shuff said. "If coach wouldn't have showed us how to communicate and how much we can actually be like a family, we wouldn't be the team we are now."

"We try to be as physical and reckoning as we can," Aucoin said. "Now, with that said, we try to do that with a little control. We want to stop the run and we want to make you throw the ball. We don't want you to do what you want to do, we want to get you out of that."

------------------------------------------------------------
KATC News

KATC News

